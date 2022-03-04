Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 135,641 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Harpoon Therapeutics worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HARP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

