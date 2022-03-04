GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

Shares of GDRX opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

