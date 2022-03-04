Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.73

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 320984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

