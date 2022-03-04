G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GAPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. G&P Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 574,349 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,962,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 437,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

