Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ZETA opened at $11.56 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

