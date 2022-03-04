Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,261 shares of company stock worth $30,733,456 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,264. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

