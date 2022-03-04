Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. 40,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

