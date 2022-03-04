Gradient Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

