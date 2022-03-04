Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Trading 4.3% Higher

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. 231,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,750,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $565.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,477,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

