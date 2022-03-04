Granite Construction Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

