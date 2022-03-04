Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE GTN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
