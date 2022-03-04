Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO Sells $1,187,500.00 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

