Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Gray Television stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

