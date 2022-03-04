Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
