Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

