Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 319,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

