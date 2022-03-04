Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GHL. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

NYSE:GHL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,668. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $319.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.