GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.77 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $22.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $27.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.29 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.26. 71,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,831. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

