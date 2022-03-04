Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of Greif stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.