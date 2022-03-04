Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDYN traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,691. The firm has a market cap of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,275,000 after acquiring an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 35,958 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.