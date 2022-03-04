Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 83.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

