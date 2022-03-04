Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.50

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 118.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,691. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $670.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

