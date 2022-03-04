Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.33. Approximately 15,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 821,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GO. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

