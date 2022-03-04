Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of GO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 1,436,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

