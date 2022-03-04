Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $189.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

