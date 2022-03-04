Grupo Nutresa S.A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on March 25th

Grupo Nutresa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 10.10 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa has a 12 month low of 7.50 and a 12 month high of 10.10.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Grupo Nutresa from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

