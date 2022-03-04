Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

