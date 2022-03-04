Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $29.03

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.03, but opened at $29.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

