Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

TV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 39,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,569. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

