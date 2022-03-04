Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GGDVY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $93.44.
About Guangdong Investment
