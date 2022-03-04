Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GGDVY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

About Guangdong Investment (Get Rating)

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, operation and management, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.