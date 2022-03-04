Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

