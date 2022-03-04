Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 108,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $12.76 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

