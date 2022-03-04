Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after buying an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,752,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,425,000 after buying an additional 289,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,536,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after buying an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

