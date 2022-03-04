Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,776 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DY. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $89.81 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

