Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,169 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,047 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE BTU opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $24.03.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

