Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

