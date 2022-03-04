Halving Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $75,556.40 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.09 or 0.06556483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.88 or 1.00084812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026787 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

