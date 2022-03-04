Handy Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $93,116.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handy has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.88 or 0.06567556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,869.92 or 1.00061069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.