Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $328.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.20 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.01.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

