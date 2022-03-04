Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $170,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.