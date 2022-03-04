Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $240,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $484.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $438.81 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.