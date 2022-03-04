Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,059 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.87 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.23, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

