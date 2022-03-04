Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Open Text by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 579,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

