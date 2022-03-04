Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 63 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average of $190.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.