Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.