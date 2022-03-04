Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,094.17 ($14.68). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,055.38 ($14.16), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.61).

The company has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,307.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,346.28).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

