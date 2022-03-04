Hathor One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.48 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 4th. Hathor has a total market cap of $120.64 million and $4.48 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 903,476,640 coins and its circulating supply is 227,531,640 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

