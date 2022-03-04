Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,774. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

