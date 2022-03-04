Hays (LON:HAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $128.30

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.30 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 128.30 ($1.72), with a volume of 6349171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.70 ($1.82).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,887.03).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

