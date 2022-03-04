Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 29,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 646,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

