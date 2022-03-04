Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.
NYSE HAYW traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 29,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.
In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,760,996 shares of company stock worth $55,026,341.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Hayward by 86.1% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after buying an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Hayward by 1,857.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after buying an additional 646,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward (Get Rating)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
