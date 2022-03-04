HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 911 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.