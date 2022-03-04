HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,939,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,079,679,000 after buying an additional 903,835 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 163,172 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 118,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 160,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

