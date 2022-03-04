HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 19 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 95,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $538.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

